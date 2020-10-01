Overview of Dr. Amy Stoddard, MD

Dr. Amy Stoddard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Stoddard works at William A Growdon MD in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.