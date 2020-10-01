See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Amy Stoddard, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (14)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amy Stoddard, MD

Dr. Amy Stoddard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Stoddard works at William A Growdon MD in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stoddard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Department of OB/GYN, Santa Monica Division
    1245 16th St Ste 202, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 899-7500
  2. 2
    Ucla Health Obgyn in Santa Monica
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 380, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7274
  3. 3
    University of California Los Angeles
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9111
  4. 4
    Ucla Family Planning Clinic
    1010 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-7955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Amy Stoddard, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407008907
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stoddard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoddard has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoddard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoddard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoddard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

