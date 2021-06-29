Dr. Amy Stoeffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoeffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Stoeffler, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Stoeffler, MD
Dr. Amy Stoeffler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Stoeffler's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care16519 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care120 Spalding Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stoeffler had always given me excellent care. My daughter also goes there and she likes Dr. Stoeffler as well.
About Dr. Amy Stoeffler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rushpresby Med Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoeffler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoeffler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoeffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoeffler has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoeffler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoeffler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoeffler.
