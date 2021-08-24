Overview of Dr. Amy Strassburg, MD

Dr. Amy Strassburg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Strassburg works at Internal Medicine Center, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.