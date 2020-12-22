Overview

Dr. Amy Strikwerda, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Strikwerda works at Dermatology at MidTowne, PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.