Dr. Amy Strikwerda, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dermatology at MidTowne, PC555 Midtowne St NE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 248-8864
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Dr Strikwerda is very skilled and very confident all without coming across as arrogant, She is very down to earth and kind. I feel so blessed to have her as my dermatologist. I would and have strongly reccomend her to family and friends , Chuck
About Dr. Amy Strikwerda, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of WI
- Calvin College
- Dermatology
Dr. Strikwerda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strikwerda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strikwerda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strikwerda has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strikwerda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Strikwerda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strikwerda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strikwerda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strikwerda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.