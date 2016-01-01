Dr. Theos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Theos, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Theos, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
Dr. Theos works at
Locations
Pediatric Ent. Associates1940 Elmer J Bissell Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 638-4823
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Theos, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811917735
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Theos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theos.
