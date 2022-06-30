Overview of Dr. Amy Tiersten, MD

Dr. Amy Tiersten, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tiersten works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.