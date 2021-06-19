See All Gastroenterologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Amy Tiu, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amy Tiu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Tiu works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Suite 302 in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Suite 302
    1720 Nicholasville Road Suite 302, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer Screening
pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Colorectal Cancer Screening
pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Colorectal Cancer Screening
pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening
Dysphagia
Gallbladder Scan
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cirrhosis
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Amy Tiu, MD

  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841338035
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
