Dr. Amy Lum Tobin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Lum Tobin, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
Locations
Grunberger Diabetes Institute43494 Woodward Ave Ste 208, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-7740Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had been Dr. Tobin's patient for over a decade. I deal or have dealt with Grave's Disease, hyperthyroidism, and post-ablative hypothyroidism. Dr. Tobin is the best doctor I've ever had. She's practical, no-nonsense, compassionate, thoughtful, thorough, smart, and a joy to talk to. I always felt reassured by her and secure in my treatment. She helped me during some very hard moments in my life, and made sure I was getting the treatment I needed. At one point, I was losing my insurance due to a lay off, and she made sure my health concerns were dealt with in a timely and cost-effective manner. My hyperthyroidism had come out of remission and we got all my tests and radiation treatment taken care of before my insurance coverage ended. She later directed me to a more affordable supplier for my prescription medication. Of all the doctors I've had, I trust and value her care and expertise the most.
About Dr. Amy Lum Tobin, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093743007
Education & Certifications
- BiCounty Comm/Henry Ford Hosp
- Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
- Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic
- Oakland University, Rochester, Mi
- Endocrinology
Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobin works at
Dr. Tobin has seen patients for Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Thyroiditis and Hashimoto's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tobin speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.