Dr. Amy Tremper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Tremper, MD
Dr. Amy Tremper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Tremper's Office Locations
Briarwood Center for Women400 E Eisenhower Pkwy Ste B, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 232-2600
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 763-6295
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Amy Tremper, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225125016
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
