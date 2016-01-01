Overview of Dr. Amy Tremper, MD

Dr. Amy Tremper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Tremper works at Briarwd Ctr Fr Womn Childrn &Ad in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.