Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Tsuchida works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Diarrhea and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Duodenal Polypectomy
Diarrhea
Food Allergy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 10, 2019
    I had the doctor preform a colonoscopy and endoscopy. She found possible problems and prescribed medications. She has an easy personality.
    port orchard — May 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD
    About Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821075011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsuchida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsuchida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsuchida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsuchida works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tsuchida’s profile.

    Dr. Tsuchida has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Diarrhea and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsuchida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsuchida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsuchida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsuchida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsuchida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

