Overview of Dr. Amy Tu, MD

Dr. Amy Tu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Tu works at Center For Women's Health at Evergreen in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.