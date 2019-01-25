Overview

Dr. Amy-Van Bui, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Bui works at Mission Internal Medicine Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.