Dr. Amy Vandenbrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandenbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Vandenbrook, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Vandenbrook, MD
Dr. Amy Vandenbrook, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vandenbrook works at
Dr. Vandenbrook's Office Locations
-
1
Rosin Optical Co. Inc.145 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (708) 749-2020
-
2
Rosin Eyecare - Reiff Eye Care Clinic1435 N Randall Rd Ste 102, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 841-8866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vandenbrook?
My husband and I have been seeing Dr for years and continue because she is a very knowledgeable, compassionate, and caring Dr. She takes her time with patients and doesn't rush through your appointment. If you have questions, she is ready to answer them completely. She's a very upbeat Dr with a smile on her face!
About Dr. Amy Vandenbrook, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760563639
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandenbrook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandenbrook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandenbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandenbrook works at
Dr. Vandenbrook has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandenbrook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandenbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandenbrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandenbrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandenbrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.