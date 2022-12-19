Overview of Dr. Amy Varner, MD

Dr. Amy Varner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Varner works at Dr. Amy L. Varner, LLC in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.