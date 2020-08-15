Overview of Dr. Amy Vaughan, MD

Dr. Amy Vaughan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Vaughan works at Tulane Women?s Services in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.