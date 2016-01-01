Overview of Dr. Amy Voci, DO

Dr. Amy Voci, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Voci works at Levine Cancer Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Monroe, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Puncture Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.