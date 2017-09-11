Dr. Amy Voelker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voelker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Voelker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Voelker, MD
Dr. Amy Voelker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Voelker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Voelker's Office Locations
-
1
Preferred Pediatrics824 W Frontier Ln, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 382-5417
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voelker?
Dr. Voelker has been my daughter's doctor for years and she is wonderful! My daughter was adopted internationally and I was looking for a doctor that understood the challenges and/or issues that my daughter faces. She has personal experience in that area, so I'm glad that I found her!
About Dr. Amy Voelker, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1689640104
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee, Chattanooga
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voelker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voelker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voelker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voelker works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Voelker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voelker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voelker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voelker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.