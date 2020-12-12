Overview of Dr. Amy Walsh, DPM

Dr. Amy Walsh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Walsh works at Louetta Foot & Ankle Specialists in Tomball, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.