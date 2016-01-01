Overview of Dr. Amy Wang, MD

Dr. Amy Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.