Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Wang, MD
Dr. Amy Wang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Beijing Med Coll and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Francisco J Cuellar A Professional Medical Corp2140 Grand Ave Ste 230, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 325-2080
-
2
Del Amo Family Medical Group Inc.3475 Torrance Blvd Ste G, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-0189
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Amy Wang, MD
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1720155609
Education & Certifications
- Boston MC
- Capital Hlth Sys
- Beijing Med Coll
- Medical Oncology
