Dr. Amy Wang, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (1)
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Wang, MD

Dr. Amy Wang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Beijing Med Coll and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Wang works at Dr. Amy Wang in Chino Hills, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

    Francisco J Cuellar A Professional Medical Corp
    2140 Grand Ave Ste 230, Chino Hills, CA 91709 (909) 325-2080
    Del Amo Family Medical Group Inc.
    3475 Torrance Blvd Ste G, Torrance, CA 90503 (310) 316-0189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Cancer Pain Management
Cancer Treatment
Cancer Treatment Complications
Chemotherapy
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colon Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hematologic Disorder Treatment
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Prostate Cancer
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Testicular Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    • Anthem
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amy Wang, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1720155609
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston MC
    • Capital Hlth Sys
    • Beijing Med Coll
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

