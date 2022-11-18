Overview

Dr. Amy Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.