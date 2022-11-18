Dr. Amy Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology West9701 SW Barnes Rd Ste 300, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
I really enjoy Dr. Wang because she listens, is very thorough, and knowledgeable. She explains her diagnosis clearly and provides solutions.
About Dr. Amy Wang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841364783
Education & Certifications
- OHSU
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.