Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Wasserman, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Wasserman, MD
Dr. Amy Wasserman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserman's Office Locations
- 1 19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3070N, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 372-7887
-
2
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-5371Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasserman?
Great experience here. Was knowledgeable about my condition and provided incredible help.
About Dr. Amy Wasserman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003056268
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasserman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.