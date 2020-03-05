Overview

Dr. Amy Watson, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Pensacola Dermatology in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.