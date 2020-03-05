Dr. Amy Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Watson, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.
Dermatology Associates of Northwest Florida, PA - Amy Pote Watson, MD4850 GRANDE DR, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 477-4447
- Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have never been seen by Dr. Watson, but have been seen by her PA, Kathy, who is incredible. My wife has been seen by Dr. Watson several times and has lauded her work each time.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Louisiana State University
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Texas Christian University
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watson speaks Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.