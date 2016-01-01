Dr. Amy Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Webb, MD
Dr. Amy Webb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Amy E. Webb M.d. Pediatrics Inc.911 Oak Park Blvd Ste 107, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 474-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
About Dr. Amy Webb, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275538605
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.