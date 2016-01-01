Dr. Amy Weimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Weimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Weimer, MD
Dr. Amy Weimer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Weimer works at
Dr. Weimer's Office Locations
Evaluation and Treatment Medical Pediatrics Care1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 361-7286
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Weimer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1396713426
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weimer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.