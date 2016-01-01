Overview of Dr. Amy Weimer, MD

Dr. Amy Weimer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Weimer works at UCLA Health Medicine-Pediatrics Comprehensive Care in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.