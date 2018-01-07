Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Weinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Weinberg, MD
Dr. Amy Weinberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Dr. Weinberg's Office Locations
Susan Azad MD Inc.150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 222, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinberg?
Dr. Weinberg has been treating me for COPD and asthma. She has been my Doctor for over 10 years now so obviously I trust her. I have had to wait at times in her office waiting room. When hospitalized at Cedars she came to see me everyday. She also called in specialist. I have always felt she wants to help me, and does all she can to help me. Can't ask much more than that. I find today all Doctors have too many patients, are overwhelmed at times, and patients must decide what is best.
About Dr. Amy Weinberg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366476228
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg works at
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Bird Flu, Swine Flu and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
