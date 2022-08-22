Dr. Amy Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Witt, MD
Dr. Amy Witt, MD is a Dermatologist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.
Derrow Dermatology Associates LLC146 Orange PL, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 389-2020
I have been seeing Dr Witt for many years. She has always been able to fit me in when needed, attentive, knowledgable and understanding. She is more than helpful with managing meds, working with other MDs., helping me find new MDs that I have needed. She has a pt portal and answers even when on vacation. I can not say enough great things about her!
About Dr. Amy Witt, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
