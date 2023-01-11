Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD
Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare West, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Amy L Woodruff MD PA6624 Fannin St Ste 1920, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2088Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Amy L Woodruff MD7400 Fannin St Ste 940, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 731-5963MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 11:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Dr. Woodruff listens to your concerns and is an excellent diagnostician. She will turn over every rock to get to the bottom of your problem. It is wonderful and reassuring to have her for a doctor. The staff was very helpful and efficient.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Woodruff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodruff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodruff works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodruff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.