Dr. Amy Woods, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Woods, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Gastroenterologists PC1625 N Alston St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 970-1954
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing thorough Doctor...I trust het expertise & caring manner..only issue for me is she is so busy ..I have to see her assistsnts..which are competent..but not the expertise of Dr Woods....she is consulted &does all procedures tho......amazing Doctor....??????
About Dr. Amy Woods, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598763757
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.