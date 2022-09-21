Dr. Amy Wrennick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrennick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Wrennick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Wrennick, MD
Dr. Amy Wrennick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wrennick works at
Dr. Wrennick's Office Locations
Women's Physicians of Jacksonville6879 SOUTHPOINT DR N, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-2441
Baptist Medical Center South14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 271-6000
Baptist Cardiology Inc400 Colonnade Dr Ste 230, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 Directions (904) 640-8249
Women's Physicians of Jacksonville14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2499, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 296-2441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Wrennick. I have been putting off medical appointments because I was ashamed of my weight gain. I appreciate that this was not the focus of my visit. Dr. Wrennick was very thorough explaining the reasoning behind her recommendations. She listened and made sure I didn’t have any further questions. The dreaded PAP smear and pelvic exam were quick and relatively painless. I appreciate that she spoke to me as if I had a medical background and didn’t speak down to me.
About Dr. Amy Wrennick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wrennick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wrennick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wrennick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wrennick has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wrennick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wrennick speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wrennick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrennick.
