Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Wu, MD
Dr. Amy Wu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (508) 746-5351Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Orthopaedics Northeast PC29 Stiles Rd, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 898-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am seeing Dr. Wu for about 4-5 years now and honestly, she is the best. I've seen a lot of doctors, pre and post diagnosis, and she understands my condition the most. She is always available for refills or concerns. I can have an appt four months away but if something is bothering me I can leave a message with the secretary and she always responds and will sometimes move up my appointment. She is incredibly caring, has great memory btw, and will keep track of what is going on with my other specialists too. She's just awesome- truly.
About Dr. Amy Wu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Gout, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.