Overview of Dr. Amy Zuber, DO

Dr. Amy Zuber, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Zuber works at Morton Plant Mease Primary Care in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.