Dr. Amye Tevaarwerk, MD

Medical Oncology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amye Tevaarwerk, MD

Dr. Amye Tevaarwerk, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.

Dr. Tevaarwerk works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tevaarwerk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse
    800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 292-9017

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Amye Tevaarwerk, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306879028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Pathology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amye Tevaarwerk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tevaarwerk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tevaarwerk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tevaarwerk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tevaarwerk works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. View the full address on Dr. Tevaarwerk’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tevaarwerk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tevaarwerk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tevaarwerk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tevaarwerk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.