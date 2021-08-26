Dr. An Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. An Do, MD
Overview of Dr. An Do, MD
Dr. An Do, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Georgia Pain Physicians
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do's Office Locations
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Cumming1200 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 150, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 962-3642
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Johns Creek3905 Johns Creek Ct Ste 200, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday2:30pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday2:30pm - 5:00pm
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lithonia5900 Hillandale Dr Ste 320, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Gainesville466 Green Street Pl, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 370-3585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sarasota Pain Relief Centers3945 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 926-2270
Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Canton100 Liberty Blvd Ste 210, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 375-2474Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Braselton1255 Friendship Rd Ste 150, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Decatur484 Irvin Ct Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 962-3642
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville455 Philip Blvd Ste 140 Bldg 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-3642
Thrive Ortho & Spine3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Do was very nice and friendly and made me feel confident that he would do the best job he could for my situation. And I do feel better after my treatment.
About Dr. An Do, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Malayalam, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1326392648
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Pain Physicians
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do speaks Malayalam, Spanish and Vietnamese.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
