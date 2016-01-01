Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. An Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. An Nguyen, MD
Dr. An Nguyen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Usc Norris Oncologyhematology16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 474-5730
Newport Beach Ob.gyn. Medical Group Inc.19582 Beach Blvd Ste 206, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 861-1000
- 3 330 Old Newport Blvd Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-6441
Newport Beach Office520 Superior Ave Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-6441
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. An Nguyen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023011384
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
