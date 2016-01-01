Overview of Dr. An Nguyen, MD

Dr. An Nguyen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Nguyen works at Usc Norris Oncologyhematology in Irvine, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.