Dr. An Phan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SEBELAS MARET / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Phan works at Brigham and Women's Harbor Medical Associates - Pembroke in Pembroke, MA with other offices in South Weymouth, MA and Dorchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.