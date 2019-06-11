Dr. An Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. An Tran, MD
Dr. An Tran, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Tennessee Oncology Pllc2390 N Ocoee St, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 339-0300
Tennessee Oncology Pllc250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-5090
Tennessee Oncology605 Glenwood Dr Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-1844
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I truly believe I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Dr Tran. He has been my doctor for almost 5 yrs. I think he is one of the best doctors in the WORLD!!!!
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.