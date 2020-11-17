Overview

Dr. An-Yu Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.