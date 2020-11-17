Dr. An-Yu Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. An-Yu Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. An-Yu Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1225 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4950
-
2
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4950
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Dr. Chen is very kind, relational, and professional.
About Dr. An-Yu Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
