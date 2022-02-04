See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ana Alzaga Fernandez, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ana Alzaga Fernandez, MD

Dr. Ana Alzaga Fernandez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Weill Medical College of Cornell University

Dr. Alzaga Fernandez works at Laser Vision Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Alzaga Fernandez's Office Locations

    Laser Vision Center
    Laser Vision Center
1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021
    NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
    NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
170 William St, New York, NY 10038
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
212 East 69th Street Suite 5, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy - Deafness - Mental Retardation - Absence of Large Myelinated Fibers Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2022
    Dr. Alzaga Fernandez and her whole team are wonderful. My entire experience was impressive from the beginning to end. The receptionist was courteous and welcoming. There was no wait time for my appointment. The exam was thorough and everything was explained to me with patience and kindness. I highly recommend.
    J. Rich — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ana Alzaga Fernandez, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1053575100
    Education & Certifications

    • Weill Medical College of Cornell University
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Alzaga Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzaga Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alzaga Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alzaga Fernandez works at Laser Vision Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alzaga Fernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Alzaga Fernandez has seen patients for Floaters, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alzaga Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alzaga Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alzaga Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alzaga Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alzaga Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

