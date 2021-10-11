Overview of Dr. Ana Aparicio, MD

Dr. Ana Aparicio, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANNES GUTENBERG UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Aparicio works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.