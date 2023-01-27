See All Rheumatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ana Ballester-Fiallo, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (39)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ana Ballester-Fiallo, MD

Dr. Ana Ballester-Fiallo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus.

Dr. Ballester-Fiallo works at Gonzaba Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballester-Fiallo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gonzaba Medical Group
    1303 McCullough Ave Ste 170, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 921-3800
  2. 2
    La Diferencia Hospice
    730 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 921-3803
  3. 3
    Gonzabamedicalgroup
    7219 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 509-2603
  4. 4
    Gmg Health Systems Ltd Dba
    902 BANDERA RD, San Antonio, TX 78228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 431-4503

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Very satisfied with the service. Dr. Ballister takes the time to explain my lab results & gives me the opportunity to ask any questions I may have.
    — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Ana Ballester-Fiallo, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811007412
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Ballester-Fiallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballester-Fiallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballester-Fiallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballester-Fiallo works at Gonzaba Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ballester-Fiallo’s profile.

    Dr. Ballester-Fiallo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballester-Fiallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballester-Fiallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballester-Fiallo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballester-Fiallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballester-Fiallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.