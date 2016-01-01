Dr. Bautista-Gutierrez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Bautista-Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Ana Bautista-Gutierrez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Va Hospital and Clinics921 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 456-5183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3616 Windover Dr, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 456-5183
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- English
- 1952396947
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Bautista-Gutierrez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bautista-Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bautista-Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bautista-Gutierrez.
