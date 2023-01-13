Dr. Ana Benitez-Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benitez-Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Benitez-Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Benitez-Graham, MD is a Dermatologist in Mebane, NC.
Dr. Benitez-Graham works at
Locations
Central Carolina Skin & Dermatology Center PA202 Fieldale Rd, Mebane, NC 27302 Directions (919) 304-5900
Center Carolina Skin/Derm3940 Arrowhead Blvd Ste 210, Mebane, NC 27302 Directions (919) 304-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr and staff have always been friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Ana Benitez-Graham, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
Dr. Benitez-Graham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benitez-Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benitez-Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benitez-Graham works at
Dr. Benitez-Graham has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benitez-Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benitez-Graham speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Benitez-Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benitez-Graham.
