Dr. Ana Cafengiu, DPM
Dr. Ana Cafengiu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Cafengiu Podiatry & Sports Medicine LLC127 Church Rd Ste 700, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 722-1044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Cafengiu is great all the way 'round, but especially with the elderly. She is wonderful with my 91 year old mother, and with all of the elderly people I have referred. Patient and always cognizant of her patients' overall health. No one is better.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1952398901
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Cafengiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cafengiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cafengiu has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cafengiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cafengiu speaks Romanian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cafengiu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cafengiu.
