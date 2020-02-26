Overview

Dr. Ana Cornea, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with Oklahoma University



Dr. Cornea works at Parkridge Medical Group - Primary Care in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.