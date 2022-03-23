Dr. Ana Corregidor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corregidor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Corregidor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Corregidor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Corregidor works at
Locations
Borland Groover Clinic4800 Belfort Rd Fl 2, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 398-7205
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I moved to CA precovid and continue to fly back to Jax because of my utmost respect for and trust in Dr Corregidor. There are many choices in care but her thorough professionalism in my opinion is unmatched. She is an honest, highly intellectual but no frills gifted scientist who stays abreast of the latest studies AND who knows her patients well. Thank you to Borland Groover for having such talent on board.
About Dr. Ana Corregidor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306842810
Education & Certifications
- Shands|St Lukes Hospital
- St Luke's Hospital
- Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Corregidor works at
