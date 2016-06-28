See All Pediatricians in Metairie, LA
Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD

Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA.

Dr. De Aguiar works at Sunnyside Pediatrics LLC in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Aguiar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunnyside Pediatrics LLC
    4420 Conlin St Ste 205, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 455-8887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 28, 2016
    Busy Pediatric office; great attention by the MD, worth the wait all the time. Dr Ana takes her time with all my kids; been seen her last 3 years referred by my sister. We are both physicians and do appreciate a caring and smart colleague caring for our families.
    L Scott in New Orleans, LA — Jun 28, 2016
    About Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1093790230
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Aguiar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Aguiar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Aguiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Aguiar works at Sunnyside Pediatrics LLC in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. De Aguiar’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. De Aguiar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Aguiar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Aguiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Aguiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

