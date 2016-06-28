Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Aguiar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD
Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA.
Dr. De Aguiar's Office Locations
Sunnyside Pediatrics LLC4420 Conlin St Ste 205, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-8887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Busy Pediatric office; great attention by the MD, worth the wait all the time. Dr Ana takes her time with all my kids; been seen her last 3 years referred by my sister. We are both physicians and do appreciate a caring and smart colleague caring for our families.
About Dr. Ana De Aguiar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Portuguese
- 1093790230
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Aguiar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Aguiar accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Aguiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Aguiar speaks Portuguese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. De Aguiar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Aguiar.
