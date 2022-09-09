Dr. Ana Duarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Duarte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Duarte, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Duarte works at
Locations
-
1
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 669-6555Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Children's Skin Center--Coral Gables4675 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 201, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 669-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duarte?
What a pleasant experience! From the warm reception at the front desk Dr Ana Duarte is amazing.I trust her
About Dr. Ana Duarte, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861462806
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duarte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duarte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duarte works at
Dr. Duarte has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duarte speaks Spanish.
246 patients have reviewed Dr. Duarte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.