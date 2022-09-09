Overview

Dr. Ana Duarte, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Duarte works at Children's Skin Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.