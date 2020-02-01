Overview of Dr. Ana Fernandez-Pokorny, MD

Dr. Ana Fernandez-Pokorny, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Fernandez-Pokorny works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI, Ashland, WI and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.