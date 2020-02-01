Dr. Fernandez-Pokorny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Fernandez-Pokorny, MD
Dr. Ana Fernandez-Pokorny, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr Fernandez-Pokorny has been my rheumatologist for several years. I cannot say enough praise for her as she has gone over and above to help me live with my disease. I feel very fortunate to have access to such a wonderful person and her staff.
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1316979933
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-RWJ Med Sch
- Med Ctr Del
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
