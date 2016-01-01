Overview

Dr. Ana Frunza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Med School Of Iasi and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Frunza works at Novant Health North Point Medical Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.